Novartis links with IBM for cancer care

Novartis has signed what it says is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with IBM to optimize patient cancer care. The effort will link IBM’s Watson Health data cloud analytical capabilities with Novartis’s expertise in breast cancer treatment. Through the effort, the two hope to individualize treatment approaches and improve patient results. Teva Pharmaceuticals also uses the Watson cloud, and last year, it extended an agreement with IBM to search out new uses for existing drugs.
