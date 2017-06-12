SK Capital buys formaldehyde maker

The private equity firm SK Capital has purchased D.B. Western, the largest merchant formaldehyde maker in North America. It has renamed the business Foremark Performance Chemicals. Foremark’s La Porte, Texas, plant makes 550,000 metric tons of formaldehyde at a concentration of 37% with water, and 100,000 metric tons of MEA triazine per year. MEA triazine is used to remove hydrogen sulfide from oil and gas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter