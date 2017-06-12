Shell makes progress in Geismar

Shell Chemicals reports that it is making progress on its new 425,000-metric-ton-per-year linear α-olefins plant in Geismar, La. After beginning construction in January 2016, the company has reactors and other major equipment on-site. Shell hopes to complete the plant next year. The company is also moving forward with an expansion of its plasticizer and surfactant alcohols capacity, which uses the α-olefins as a feedstock.
