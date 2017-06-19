Advertisement

People

ACS partners with Korean Chemical Society to create new award and symposium

by Linda Wang
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
The American Chemical Society has announced a three-year collaboration with the Korean Chemical Society to recognize outstanding contributions by distinguished scientists in Korea.

The partnership includes the creation of the ACS-KCS Excellence Award, sponsored by CAS, a division of ACS. In addition, ACS Publications hosted the symposium “Chemistry for Next-Generation Materials and Life Sciences” at the KCS spring meeting in Korea in April.

The ACS-KCS Excellence Award was presented to Sukbok Chang, a director of the Institute for Basic Science, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology and an associate editor of ACS Catalysis.

Chang is being honored for his development of catalytic systems, which enable highly selective and efficient C–H functionalization of low-reacting molecules. He receives a cash award, three-year complimentary access to SciFinder, and a three-year ACS membership.

“Our vision of improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry is only possible when global societies work together,” said Thomas Connelly, ACS executive director and chief executive officer. “We appreciate this special opportunity to help promote scientific advancement in Korea along with our colleagues at KCS.”

Please send announcements of ACS news to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

