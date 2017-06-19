How DNA-encoded libraries are revolutionizing drug discovery

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 19, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 25

With the bar-coding technology, drugmakers leverage the chemistry of large numbers

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 25
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Drug Discovery

How DNA-encoded libraries are revolutionizing drug discovery

With the bar-coding technology, drugmakers leverage the chemistry of large numbers

Putting distillation out of business in the chemical industry

Purifying chemicals without heat would go a long way toward reducing global energy consumption and pollution

Contribution expected to drop during summer months

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Oxford chemist closing in on how a bird’s magnetic compass works

    Peter Hore explains how he and others are tackling the magnetoreception mystery

  • Business

    Mostly good news for U.S. chemical makers

    At executive gathering, low energy costs pleased but politics unnerved

  • Business

    U.S. textile makers look for a revival

    New policies plus technology advances and energy availability bode well for turning around the industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Modeling

Modeling reduces nickel needed in catalytic reactions

Technique adjusts reaction conditions to optimize catalyst use in cross-coupling esterifications

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

In the spotlight: A bacon fest and a giant periodic table of elements

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT