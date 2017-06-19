Air Liquide places bets on start-ups

Air Liquide says it has invested more than $11 million in start-up firms since the start of the year. Investments include Ubleam, which has developed internet-enabled tagging technology that could track gas cylinders for industry, and DietSensor, which has developed an application to help people with diabetes track the glucose levels of their meals. The industrial gas firm also made several follow-on investments in start-ups such as Solidia Technologies, which cures concrete with CO2; Water Planet, which provides wastewater treatment; and Quanta Dialysis Technologies, which designs home hemodialysis devices.
