BARDA expands Basilea’s funding

The Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA) has agreed to give Basilea Pharmaceutica an additional $54.8 million on an existing contract to support late-stage studies of ceftobiprole. The cephalosporin antibiotic is being explored as a treatment for bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcusaureus and skin infections. Basilea recently reached an agreement with FDA on the design of Phase III studies, which the company expects to begin within the next three to six months. Basilea could receive a total of $108 million under the BARDA contract.
