Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Batteries with helical and serpentine shapes stand up to repeated stretching and bending

Long lifetime of the lightweight power supplies may spur commercialization of wearable electronics

by Mitch Jacoby
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

This photo shows a serepentine-shaped battery being stretched in multiple directions simultaneously.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
Helical (top) and serpentine (bottom) batteries continue to function properly even after repeated stretches.

An advance in making flexible, stretchable batteries may help push these compliant energy storage devices closer to production. Researchers are making rapid progress with flexible electronics for wearable applications and body implants, but progress developing the required power sources lags behind. Numerous research teams have demonstrated approaches to making flexible batteries, for example, ones based on stretchable or coiled interconnects and various wire-battery designs. But those devices have not proved durable enough to withstand thousands of simultaneous multidirectional flexing motions, as needed to commercialize products with long lifetimes. So Ana Claudia Arias of the University of California, Berkeley, and coworkers designed batteries in which current collectors with helical springs or serpentine shapes support all battery components, which are deposited sequentially onto the support (Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1602051). During testing, the helical batteries withstood more than 17,000 small-radius flexing and bending cycles with no loss in electrochemical performance. And serpentine batteries also continued to function properly after repeated multidirectional flexing and stretching motions. The team stresses that their durable stretchy batteries, which are based on silver-zinc chemistry, are inherently safe and nonflammable, unlike lithium-ion batteries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE