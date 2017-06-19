Celgene in cancer deal with Dragonfly

Celgene will pay Dragonfly Therapeutics $33 million up front as part of an immuno-oncology drug development pact. Celgene gains the right to license up to four blood cancer treatments developed using Dragonfly’s technology platform. Launched in 2015, Dragonfly is developing therapies that can link proteins expressed on the surface of cancer cells to white blood cells called natural killer cells, which then alert other immune cells to attack the cancer cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter