CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, has announced a partnership with John Wiley & Sons to enhance organic chemists’ ability to predict synthetic routes to target molecules.
Under this new collaboration, Wiley’s cheminformatics software tool ChemPlanner will incorporate additional reaction content from CAS and associated references, including reactions from patents. It will also include new features such as stereoselective retrosynthetic prediction and customizable references associated with relevance ranking.
This new version of ChemPlanner will be delivered exclusively through CAS’s SciFindern, which brings the most relevant answers to the top for more seamless searching.
“The integration of the rich CAS content portfolio will greatly enhance the quality and scope of ChemPlanner’s predictions, as well as the utility of the resulting synthetic routes to help researchers overcome synthesis challenges faster,” said Matthew J. Toussant, senior vice president of product and content operations for CAS. “CAS has a strategic focus on leveraging emerging machine learning and predictive technologies to accelerate the pace of scientific research, and this is our initial step in that evolution.”
Please send announcements of ACS news to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter