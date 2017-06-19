Citrine raises funds for materials design

Citrine Informatics has raised $7.6 million in its first round of funding to support commercialization of its chemicals and materials artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Citrine combines AI with what it calls the world’s largest materials database to speed development of new materials by predicting and optimizing their behavior. Separately, Monsanto will work with Atomwise, another AI firm, to speed development of crop protection products.
