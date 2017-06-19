Eastman Chemical resigns from trade group

Eastman Chemical has resigned from Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA), a trade group, over its support of President Donald J. Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris climate accord. In response to an inquiry from the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a public interest group, Eastman says it values IECA’s work in other matters. But when it comes to climate change, Eastman says it “cannot reconcile continued participation in IECA with our commitment to sustainability.” SABIC told the Resource Centre it disagrees with IECA’s stance on the Paris accord but still remains a group member.
