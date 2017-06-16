Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

FDA takes aim at opioid epidemic

Agency wants to pull opioid from market because it says the drug’s benefits don’t outweigh its risks

by Lauren K. Wolf
June 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has requested that Endo Pharmaceuticals remove its painkiller Opana ER from the market. Opana ER’s active ingredient, oxymorphone, is an opioid similar to morphine but with an added hydroxyl group that makes it 10 times as potent.

The agency says this is the first time it has taken steps to halt sales of an opioid over concerns of public abuse. In 2012, Endo reformulated Opana ER to make it harder for people to crush the drug, and thereby snort it, and to dissolve the drug, and thereby inject it. The firm did so with help from German drugmaker Grünenthal’s Intac technology, which uses a high-molecular-weight polyethylene oxide and proprietary excipients to make it difficult to break the pills into fine particles and to make them gel when dissolved.

Still, people with opioid addiction have figured out ways to inject it, and FDA says illicit use of Opana ER has been associated with an outbreak of HIV and hepatitis C. “We are facing an opioid epidemic—a public health crisis, and we must take all necessary steps to reduce the scope of opioid misuse and abuse,” said newly appointed FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement. Endo says it’s currently evaluating its “full range” of options.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eisai withdraws weight loss pills because of cancer risk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA chief pushed hard on public health issues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The opioid crisis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE