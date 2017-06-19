Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Green synthesized biofuel meets auto standards

Low-energy and waste-free reaction produces biofuel that meets regulatory vaporization standards

by Stu Borman
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thomas Koziel/Technical U. of Kaiserlautern
Annika Bernhardt (left) and Agostino Biafora feed biodiesel to a miniature diesel engine, which drives a wooden cart on wheels.
Photo of wooden box on wheels with a small diesel engine that can be powered by the group’s new biofuel.
Credit: Thomas Koziel/Technical U. of Kaiserlautern
Annika Bernhardt (left) and Agostino Biafora feed biodiesel to a miniature diesel engine, which drives a wooden cart on wheels.

Researchers in Germany have developed chemical reactions that convert rapeseed oil and ethylene to a diesel fuel that could power conventional automobiles and trucks (Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1602624). Biofuels derived from vegetable oils are often used as minor additives in conventional diesel fuel but frequently vaporize at temperatures too high to fuel vehicles on their own. Biofuels that vaporize more easily can be made from vegetable oils by hydroprocessing, a process similar to steam cracking, but the method is energy-intensive and expensive. Lukas J. Goossen of Ruhr University Bochum and coworkers have now identified palladium and ruthenium catalysts that accelerate isomerization and cross-metathesis reactions that make low-temperature-vaporizing diesel fuel from rapeseed oil. The reactions run at low temperature (60 °C), require no solvents, and produce no waste. They react fatty acid methyl esters from the oil with ethylene, potentially from bioethanol or shale gas, to form ester- and olefin-based biodiesel. The biofuel meets European and probably U.S. distillation-temperature standards, Goossen says. He and his coworkers demonstrated the biofuel by using it to power a model car with a diesel engine. The initial version of the process is expensive, but it’s a low-energy, sustainable alternative to hydroprocessing that could be optimized.

Watch the new biodiesel fuel in action as it powers this cart with the help of a model airplane engine.
Credit: Kai Pfister
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C1 advances mild CO-to-methanol process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst converts fatty acids to diesel and jet-fuel molecules selectively
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method converts petroleum to hydrogen and produces little CO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE