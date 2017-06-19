Heineken has teamed up with sustainable fuel firm GoodFuels and shipping company Nedcargo to move beer for export on a canal barge from the Heineken brewery in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands, to deep-sea terminals at the port of Rotterdam. GoodFuels supplied marine fuel that contained 30% low-carbon biofuels made from forestry waste. The firms say the fuel blend reduces CO2 emissions by 25% and sharply reduces emissions of nitrogen and particulates.
