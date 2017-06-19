Hexion changes Craigs

Former Chemtura head Craig A. Rogerson will replace Craig O. Morrison as CEO of Hexion when Morrison retires next month. Morrison has helmed Hexion since it was formed in 2005. Before that, he was the CEO of Hexion predecessor firm Borden Chemical for a few years. Rogerson is also a seasoned executive. He led Chemtura from 2008 until it was sold to Lanxess earlier this year. Before that, he had a 27-year career at Hercules.
