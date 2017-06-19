Johnson Matthey teams with Intrexon

Johnson Matthey and and Intrexon, a Budapest-based biopharmaceutical firm, will jointly develop microbial strains for the production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) via fermentation. Intrexon will contribute its proprietary microbial hosts and fermentation processes to the initial fermentation, isolation, and purification of APIs. Johnson Matthey will be responsible for scale-up, formulation, and commercialization of microbial strains.
