Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Jupiter is a big old planet

Chemical clues in meteorites provide new insight into planet’s age

by Matt Davenport
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
With an assist from meteorites, scientists are learning how a young Jupiter helped shape the solar system.
A photograph of Jupiter taken nearly 15 years ago by the Cassini space mission.
Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
With an assist from meteorites, scientists are learning how a young Jupiter helped shape the solar system.

Jupiter is a case study in solar system superlatives. The gas giant is the biggest planet orbiting the sun, it’s the most massive, and new evidence suggests it’s also the oldest (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2017, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1704461114). Using mass spectroscopy, researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Münster observed that Earth’s iron meteorite samples cluster into two groups: those that are enriched in heavier isotopes of tungsten and molybdenum and those that aren’t. These data suggest that the solar system once had two distinct reservoirs where meteoric material amassed. Something must have kept these reservoirs separate, and a baby Jupiter, roughly 20 times the mass of Earth, is the likeliest explanation, say researchers led by Livermore’s Thomas S. Kruijer. On the basis of the ages of the dichotomous samples, the team posits that Jupiter’s birthday was about 1 million years after the formation of the solar system. That’s within the predicted age range of Jupiter, but at its oldest end. Jupiter continued growing after its formation and eventually became massive enough to help stir up the reservoirs. Today, billions of years later, meteorites still carry clues that chemists can study to learn about the early solar system.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE