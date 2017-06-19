New York biotech incubator opens

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has opened its LaunchLabs facility for life sciences and technology firms in New York City. About 13 start-ups focused on areas such as 3-D printing of live tissue, computational drug discovery, and cancer vaccines are taking up residence at the facility. New resident Neochromosome, a maker of synthetic chromosomes, won a $100,000 entrepreneurship prize to mark LaunchLabs’ opening.
