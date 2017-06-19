Advertisement

Business

New York biotech incubator opens

by Marc S. Reisch
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Credit: Alexandria Real Estate Equities
LaunchLabs in New York City.
Shared desk space at the New York City LaunchLabs.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has opened its LaunchLabs facility for life sciences and technology firms in New York City. About 13 start-ups focused on areas such as 3-D printing of live tissue, computational drug discovery, and cancer vaccines are taking up residence at the facility. New resident Neochromosome, a maker of synthetic chromosomes, won a $100,000 entrepreneurship prize to mark LaunchLabs’ opening.

