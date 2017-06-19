PEF resin gets EU backing

A public-private effort to advance biobased industries in Europe will work to establish a manufacturing supply chain for polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a polymer that can be made completely from plants. The European Union’s Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking has awarded the effort a $28 million grant. Like polyethylene terephthalate, PEF is a recyclable polyester that can be used to make beverage bottles and films. The consortium includes U.K. chemical firm Croda, Danish toy maker Lego, and Synvina, a PEF raw materials joint venture between BASF and Avantium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter