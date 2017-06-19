San Francisco technical presentations now available

Technical recordings from the spring 2017 ACS national meeting in San Francisco are now available to ACS members on the ACS Presentations on Demand website, presentations.acs.org. Highlights from San Francisco include Kavli Lectures from Jennifer A. Doudna (“Rewriting the Language of Life: Impacts and Challenges of DNA Editing”) and Bradley D. Olsen (“Classical Challenges in the Physical Chemistry of Polymer Networks”). Users can search by title, meeting, topic, or speaker. Presentations on Demand Shorts, which are three- to five-minute condensed video versions of full lectures, are also available for download.
