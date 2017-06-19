Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Wind and solar combined surpass 10% of U.S. electricity generation

Contribution expected to drop during summer months

by Cheryl Hogue
June 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows wind turbines behind a photovoltaic array.
Credit: Jeffrey B. Banke/Shutterstock

Wind turbines and photovoltaic arrays provided slightly more than 10% of U.S. electricity generation in March.

This marks the first time these two renewables combined have made a double-digit contribution to the nation’s generation of electricity, says a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA anticipates that April figures will show that the two renewable sources again contributed to more than 10% of U.S. generation. The agency expects this level to drop in the summer months. Data that EIA has gathered since 2014 indicate that the nation’s wind and solar generation reaches its annual peak in either spring or fall.

Wind and solar together accounted for nearly 9% of total generation in March 2016 and for 7% in 2016 overall. Texas led the nation when wind and solar generation are combined, followed by California. Texas harvests more wind energy than any other state, and California is number one in solar generation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global solar energy capacity tops coal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contribution expected to drop during summer months
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Renewables rise globally, coal sees sharp decline

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE