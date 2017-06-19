WuXi Biologics shares surge on first day of trading

Shares in WuXi Biologics surged 39% on June 13, its first day of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company, a Chinese contract researcher and manufacturer of antibody-drug conjugates and other biological drugs, raised more than $500 million from its initial public offering. WuXi Biologics is a subsidiary of the giant contract research firm WuXi AppTec, which delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 after a management buyout. At the time, WuXi’s Chair Ge Li said he did not intend to relist the company on a stock exchange in China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter