Angewandte Chemie announces new editor-in-chief

Neville Compton will become the new editor of Angewandte Chemie on Oct. 1. He succeeds Peter Gölitz, who has been editor-in-chief since 1982.

Angewandte Chemie, a publication of the German Chemical Society and Wiley-VCH, is published in both German and English. The German edition is in its 129th volume; the English-language, international edition, its 56th.

Under Gölitz’s leadership, Angewandte transformed itself from a national to an international journal. He attracted authors from around the world and developed the journal’s magazine section.

“Peter oversaw Angewandte when it was leading the way in terms of innovation in chemistry publishing,” says Stuart Cantrill, chief editor of Nature Chemistry. Cantrill points out that Angewandte was one of the first publications to require graphical abstracts. It also put attractive pictures on the cover at a time when many other chemistry journals had nondescript covers.

Many chemists likely can’t remember a time in their professional lives when Gölitz wasn’t editor of Angewandte. “Peter is the only editor of Angewandte Chemie that I have known (as I suspect will be the case for many practicing chemists),” Cantrill says, “and it will be strange not to see him in that position.”

Compton received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and was a postdoctoral researcher at the Heidelberg University. He joined Angewandte’s editorial team in 1992 and was promoted to deputy editor in 1997. Since 2002, he has also been editor-in-chief of Chemistry—A European Journal, which is published by ChemPubSoc Europe, an organization made up of 16 European chemical societies. As of press time, C&EN was unable to determine if Compton would continue on at this position.

“Compton is stepping into big shoes,” says Peter Stang, editor-in-chief of Journal of the American Chemical Society.