Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 26, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 26

Country’s efforts to improve air quality open business opportunities for many firms

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 26
Pollution

China looks to restore the blue skies

Country’s efforts to improve air quality open business opportunities for many firms

What's in baseballs, and can materials explain a spike in scoring?

Baseball has a home run conundrum, but experts aren't blaming the balls

Golden ticket to trifluoromethylations

Borane catalyst and gold reagent forge C–CF3 bonds, opening another route to radiotracers

  • Environment

    Five green chemistry success stories

    The 2017 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards recognize chemical innovations that prevent pollution and promote sustainability

  • Business

    A new formula for innovation

    AkzoNobel’s Imagine Chemistry competition offers partnerships with start-ups to solve targeted chemistry challenges

  • Policy

    Tensions build as U.S. chemical law turns one year old

    EPA scrambles to implement changes required under the updated Toxic Substances Control Act

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Safer, greener route to methyl nitroacetate

New protocol for making this important building block sidesteps dangerous grinding step and eliminates benzene solvent

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The chemistry’s new in black and blue

 

