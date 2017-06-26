Biotech firm Rubius raises $120 million

Rubius Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Mass.-based developer of red-blood-cell-based therapies, has raised $120 million in a financing round that included its founding investor, Flagship Pioneering, as well as other investors. Rubius engineers red blood cells to express enzymes, agonists, antagonists, and other proteins. Launched in 2014, the company says its lead programs include enzyme replacement therapies and therapies targeting cancer. It expects to start human trials in 2018.
