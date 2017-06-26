Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Trinseo, a styrenic polymers firm, is buying Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali, a thermoplastic elastomers specialist. API makes products such as thermoplastic polyurethane and ethylene vinyl acetate compounds at its plant in Mussolente, Italy.

DuPont will spend $40 million to expand its ethylene cracker in Orange, Texas, by about 90,000 metric tons per year. The addition will be built by CB&I, which will install its short residence time pyrolysis heater technology.

Amyris will receive unspecified support from the government of Queensland, Australia, to build a 23,000-metric-ton-per-year farnesene plant there. The farnesene will be made from local sugarcane and sold in Asia for use in cosmetics, fragrances, nutraceuticals, and other products.

Veramaris, a joint venture of DSM and Evonik Industries, has picked a Cargill site in Blair, Neb., to build a plant making omega-3 fatty acids from algae. The Blair location already hosts an Evonik facility that makes the animal feed amino acid l-lysine by fermentation.

Evotec and members of the facioscapulohumeral dystrophy community have made a $5.4 million investment in Facio Therapies, a Dutch firm developing small-molecule treatments for the muscle-wasting disease. Evotec conducts all of Facio’s discovery work.

CiVentiChem, a contract drug development firm, has received its first commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient approval from FDA. The firm also says it will open a new manufacturing suite at its Cary, N.C., site next month.

Kaneka will spend $15 million to buy Applied Poleramic, a California-based formulator of resins used in the aerospace industry. Kaneka, of Japan, says it wants to build a $200 million-per-year aerospace composites business.

Heptares Therapeutics will relocate the 107 people it employs in Welwyn Garden City, England, to nearby Cambridge in the next 12–18 months. The biotech firm will occupy a building in Granta Park that Gilead Sciences is vacating.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perstorp invests in caprolactone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF invests big in ibuprofen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.