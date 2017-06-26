Trinseo, a styrenic polymers firm, is buying Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali, a thermoplastic elastomers specialist. API makes products such as thermoplastic polyurethane and ethylene vinyl acetate compounds at its plant in Mussolente, Italy.
DuPont will spend $40 million to expand its ethylene cracker in Orange, Texas, by about 90,000 metric tons per year. The addition will be built by CB&I, which will install its short residence time pyrolysis heater technology.
Amyris will receive unspecified support from the government of Queensland, Australia, to build a 23,000-metric-ton-per-year farnesene plant there. The farnesene will be made from local sugarcane and sold in Asia for use in cosmetics, fragrances, nutraceuticals, and other products.
Veramaris, a joint venture of DSM and Evonik Industries, has picked a Cargill site in Blair, Neb., to build a plant making omega-3 fatty acids from algae. The Blair location already hosts an Evonik facility that makes the animal feed amino acid
Evotec and members of the facioscapulohumeral dystrophy community have made a $5.4 million investment in Facio Therapies, a Dutch firm developing small-molecule treatments for the muscle-wasting disease. Evotec conducts all of Facio’s discovery work.
CiVentiChem, a contract drug development firm, has received its first commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient approval from FDA. The firm also says it will open a new manufacturing suite at its Cary, N.C., site next month.
Kaneka will spend $15 million to buy Applied Poleramic, a California-based formulator of resins used in the aerospace industry. Kaneka, of Japan, says it wants to build a $200 million-per-year aerospace composites business.
Heptares Therapeutics will relocate the 107 people it employs in Welwyn Garden City, England, to nearby Cambridge in the next 12–18 months. The biotech firm will occupy a building in Granta Park that Gilead Sciences is vacating.
