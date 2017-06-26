Conditions placed on Evonik-Huber deal

The European Commission has approved Evonik Industries’ $630 million purchase of J.M. Huber Corp.’s specialty silica operations, but with conditions. Evonik will have to divest precipitated silica used in dental applications. Huber will have to divest precipitated silica used as a defoamer as well as its hydrophobic precipitated silica business. The commission says the two must sell the businesses, and provide production technology and support, to a firm with an established presence in Europe. Both have agreed to the conditions.
