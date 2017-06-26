Gunther L. Eichhorn, 89, died on Feb. 2 in Rockville, Md.
“Dr. Eichhorn was a pioneer in bioinorganic chemistry, organizing a symposium at an ACS meeting in 1961 with biochemists as the speakers and inorganic chemists as the discussion leaders. He edited the book “Inorganic Biochemistry,” which was published in 1971. The book was the first place in which the various aspects of the field were put together in a systematic manner that indicated the unity of the subject. This publication was followed by the book series “Advances in Inorganic Biochemistry,” which was coedited by L. G. Marzilli. Dr. Eichhorn’s many research contributions to the field centered on metal ion interactions with nucleic acids and their derivatives.”—David Eichhorn, son
Most recent title: chief, Laboratory of Cellular & Molecular Biology, National Institutes of Health
Education: A.B., chemistry, University of Louisville, 1947; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1950
Survivors: wife, Lotti; daughter, Sharon McKee; son, David; two granddaughters
