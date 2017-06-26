Advertisement

People

Gunther L. Eichhorn

by Linda Wang
June 26, 2017
Eichhorn
Credit: Courtesy of David Eichhorn
A photo of Gunther Eichhorn.
Credit: Courtesy of David Eichhorn

Gunther L. Eichhorn, 89, died on Feb. 2 in Rockville, Md.

“Dr. Eichhorn was a pioneer in bioinorganic chemistry, organizing a symposium at an ACS meeting in 1961 with biochemists as the speakers and inorganic chemists as the discussion leaders. He edited the bookInorganic Biochemistry,” which was published in 1971. The book was the first place in which the various aspects of the field were put together in a systematic manner that indicated the unity of the subject. This publication was followed by the book series “Advances in Inorganic Biochemistry,” which was coedited by L. G. Marzilli. Dr. Eichhorn’s many research contributions to the field centered on metal ion interactions with nucleic acids and their derivatives.”—David Eichhorn, son

Most recent title: chief, Laboratory of Cellular & Molecular Biology, National Institutes of Health

Education: A.B., chemistry, University of Louisville, 1947; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1950

Survivors: wife, Lotti; daughter, Sharon McKee; son, David; two granddaughters

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

