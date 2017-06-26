Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

India’s government labs face fiscal crisis

Facilities directed to commercialize technologies to fund work

by K.V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
June 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory archive
Researchers at India’s National Chemical Laboratory are among those affected by the fiscal crunch.
Photo shows man wearing safety glasses, gloves, and a lab coat operating a scientific instrument used to characterize catalysts.
Credit: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory archive
Researchers at India’s National Chemical Laboratory are among those affected by the fiscal crunch.

India’s largest and premier R&D organization, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), which has 38 national laboratories, is in dire financial straits.

CSIR’s Director General Girish Sahni says the labs and new research projects will be left with $31.3 million out of the nearly $630 million the government allocated for fiscal 2017, which runs through March 2018. The financial crunch stems from implementation of recommendations by India’s Seventh Central Pay Commission for higher pay, perks, pensions, and other benefits for government employees and retirees.

The remaining $31.3 million is not enough to cover CSIR’s costs for new research, instruments, supplies, utilities, travel, and maintenance. The labs will have to address the financial shortfall by commercializing technologies rapidly.

In a June 1 letter to directors of the CSIR laboratories, Sahni asked the labs to report on the status of technologies they are developing and to identify ones that can be licensed immediately.

Sahni asked each laboratory to report on “at least one outstanding game-changer technology” that can provide revenue in the short run. “This is a very important activity and should not be neglected at any cost,” he says in the letter.

In a March 1 letter to the lab directors, Sahni warns, “The currently available financial resources are limited, and therefore we need to effectively supplement these resources by generating a substantial external cash flow. Thus, a relatively limited number of projects will be supported with internal CSIR resources.”

Ashwini Kumar Nangia, director of CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, tells C&EN that this year’s financial impact will be heavy due to the dual impact of enhanced salaries, which are part of the pay commission recommendations, and arrears for the past two years. However, Nangia is optimistic that the fiscal crisis will blow over.

Two years ago, the Indian government directed CSIR, which employs nearly 8,500 scientists and technical staff in India, to finance half of its budget from external sources by commercializing its technologies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US government allows grant funding flexibility during coronavirus outbreak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists at India’s government labs struggle to adjust to changing priorities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists at India’s government labs struggle to adjust to changing priorities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE