JSR buys another life sciences firm

JSR has agreed to acquire Selexis, a Swiss firm with a mammalian cell-line generation technology said to improve yields of protein therapies such as bispecific antibodies, multimeric proteins, and Fc-fusion proteins. Low yields, weak protein expression, and poor analytical techniques are hampering the development of promising new treatments, JSR claims. Selexis will be integrated into KBI Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturer that JSR bought in 2015.
