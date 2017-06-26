John F. Hansen, 74, died on March 8 in Normal, Ill.
“At Illinois State University, 20 graduate students worked with John to obtain their M.S. degrees. He also mentored more than 50 undergraduates. During his time at ISU, he authored 39 publications, mostly in the area of oxazoline compound synthesis and characterization. His first love was always teaching, and he truly enjoyed teaching organic chemistry at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. John retired from ISU in 2013. In retirement, he continued to be an avid user of the Constitution hiking trail.”—Craig C. McLauchlan, colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus, Illinois State University
Education: B.S., chemistry and math, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, 1964; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Duke University, 1969
Survivors: brothers, William, David, and George
