Lanxess to trim chrome chemicals

Lanxess plans to improve the profitability of its chrome leather tanning chemicals business by closing its chromium salts plant in Zárate, Argentina, and concentrating production at sites in Newcastle and Merebank, South Africa, near chromium ore sources. Lanxess says the move will cost close to $70 million and affect 170 employees but save about $10 million annually. Lanxess calls itself the only company to supply both chromium tanning salts and organic leather-treating chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter