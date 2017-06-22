Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New catalytic route to polysulfates and polysulfonates

Bifluoride salts could yield tough polymers efficiently at industrial scales

by Stu Borman
June 22, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Polysulfates and polysulfonates are exceptionally tough and impact resistant, making them useful engineering polymers. But they’ve rarely been used industrially ­because the chloride substitution chemistry often used to make carbon sulfate and carbon sulfonate links suffers from side reactions and is commercially impractical.

Reaction scheme shows use of an acidic bifluoride catalyst to combine fluorosulfate and silyl ether starting materials into a polysulfate polymer.
By changing the catalyst in a click chemistry reaction, researchers can make polysulfates (shown) and polysulfonates in a more efficient way.

Researchers now report that bifluoride salts are efficient and cost-effective catalysts for the synthesis of these tough materials (Nat. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2796). The new chemistry, developed by K. Barry Sharpless and Peng Wu of Scripps Research Institute California, Jiajia Dong of the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, and coworkers, could potentially be scaled up to industrial levels.

The new reaction is an extension of sulfur(VI) fluoride exchange (SuFEx), a click chemistry technique Sharpless and coworkers developed previously (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201309399). The group initially used SuFEx, catalyzed by strongly basic “organosuperbases,” to combine silyl ethers with fluorosulfates or sulfonyl fluorides to form polysulfates or polysulfonates, respectively. But the catalysts were expensive or required high loadings, up to 10 mole %, and they reacted in unwanted ways with starting materials.

The team turned instead to acidic bifluoride catalysts—Q+[FHF], where Q+ is a wide range of organic and inorganic cations and the anion is a hydrogen trapped between two fluorines through a superstrong hydrogen bond. The new catalysts require tiny loadings—as low as 0.05 mole %—making the syntheses more commercially viable.

Polymer chemist Saadyah Averick of the Allegheny Health Network Neuroscience Institute comments that the catalysts also extend the substrate scope to a wider range of monomers. This chemistry makes polysulfates and polysulfonates more readily available, so “applications of these materials can be fully explored,” he says.

Two companies are negotiating with Scripps to license the technology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pd couples together pairs of C–H bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pd couples together pairs of C–H bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Click chemistry reaches a new dimension

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE