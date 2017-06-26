SLIPS Technologies raises new funds

SLIPS Technologies, a slippery-coatings start-up, has raised $8.6 million in new funding. The firm was founded in 2014 with technology from Joanna Aizenberg, a chemistry professor at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute. Close to two-thirds of the funding is from Anzu Partners, BASF Venture Capital, entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. SLIPS got $3.0 million of the funding in a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to test antifouling paints.
