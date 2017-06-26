Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Wahid Saad Hanah

by Linda Wang
June 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Wahid Saad Hanah, 52, died on Oct. 30, 2015, in Victorville, Calif.

“My father always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life. He was very intelligent, funny, wise, caring, loving, kind, and compassionate. He was always selfless, thinking of and putting others before himself. His laugh was contagious, and he could make anyone laugh within a few minutes of speaking to them. Not only was he a father to my sister and me, a husband of 28 years to my mother, the oldest brother to my uncle, and the oldest son of my grandmother, but he was also the very best friend anyone could ever have.”—Brian Hanah, son

Most recent title: broker and owner, Hanah’s Realty

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Alexandria University, 1986

Survivors: wife, Doris; daughter, Suzy; son, Brian

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Bromund
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gerald Stanley Brenner
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Carey Bissonnette

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE