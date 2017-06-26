Wahid Saad Hanah, 52, died on Oct. 30, 2015, in Victorville, Calif.
“My father always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life. He was very intelligent, funny, wise, caring, loving, kind, and compassionate. He was always selfless, thinking of and putting others before himself. His laugh was contagious, and he could make anyone laugh within a few minutes of speaking to them. Not only was he a father to my sister and me, a husband of 28 years to my mother, the oldest brother to my uncle, and the oldest son of my grandmother, but he was also the very best friend anyone could ever have.”—Brian Hanah, son
Most recent title: broker and owner, Hanah’s Realty
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Alexandria University, 1986
Survivors: wife, Doris; daughter, Suzy; son, Brian
