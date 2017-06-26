William W. Graessley, 83, died on Feb. 18 in Evanston, Ill.
“Bill pioneered both the molecular rheology of polymer melts and solutions, and the thermodynamics of weakly interacting polymer blends. Having held two positions in industry (Airco, Exxon) and two in academia (Northwestern, Princeton), Bill brought a broad perspective to his research and teaching, always selecting important fundamental problems with strong technological relevance. He advised 31 Ph.D. students, helped build the Princeton Materials Institute and the Princeton Center for Complex Materials, and in retirement, authored two interconnected books on polymeric liquids and networks in which he presented a unified and comprehensive view of the field to which he had contributed so deeply.”—Richard A. Register, colleague and mentee
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemical engineering, Princeton University
Education: B.S., chemistry, and B.S.E., chemical engineering, 1956, and Ph.D., chemical engineering, 1960, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Survivors: wife, Helen; daughters, Kathryn Severin and Laurie Frey; son, William Jr.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter