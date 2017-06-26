On age diversity

The editorial advocating for age discrimination (C&EN, May 22, page 3) was provocative. Why should older people be taking up so many positions when, in the words of the editor-in-chief, we assume that both productivity and innovation decline with age? Let’s put aside any pesky data to the contrary. Let’s also put aside the fact that many older chemists are financially unable to retire because of excessive industry layoffs and the consequent unemployment or underemployment. Instead, we need to address the worrisome trend that the mean age of scientists in 2010 was 48.6 years. I suggest that the Creative Department at C&EN create one of those wonderful emojis—perhaps a 49-year-old chemist on an iceberg?
Wendy Sheridan
Westfield, N.J
Corrections:
June 19, page 8: A production error led to a page from the Jan. 9 issue printing in place of the correct page of science concentrates from the June 19 issue. Read the stories missing from the June 19 print edition online at cenm.ag/solarcolors and cenm.ag/fdaopioid.
