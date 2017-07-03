BASF invests big in ibuprofen

BASF will spend about $225 million to increase its capacity for the bulk analgesic ibuprofen. The company says it will expand its existing facility in Bishop, Texas, next year and build a new facility by 2021 at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF says the new plant will be Europe’s first large ibuprofen facility. The firm claims to have a unique, eco-efficient manufacturing process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter