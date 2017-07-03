Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 3, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 27

The first approval of a tissue-agnostic treatment signals change in how oncology drugs are tested and used

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 27
All Issues

Oncology

Cancer, redefined

The first approval of a tissue-agnostic treatment signals change in how oncology drugs are tested and used

The scientists who sniff water

Researchers analyze the odors wafting off drinking water to help make it stink-free

What’s in fireworks, and what produces those colorful explosions?

Fireworks have thrilled crowds for centuries; now science is working to make their fallout more environmentally friendly

  • Environment

    Perspectives: Chemistry seeks its new level in agtech

    Biotechnology has moved on from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, creating new opportunities for chemists

  • Business

    Cheaper by the barrel

    With the help of chemical makers, U.S. energy companies are reducing the cost of extracting oil from the ground

  • Business

    Nutmeg compound is cooler than menthol

    Neolignan molecule could help prolong menthol’s icy effect

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Organic onions are richer in flavonoids

A six-year comparison of organic versus conventional onions shows higher levels of phytochemicals thought to promote health

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Calling on pappi to pipette and celebrating the Fourth of July with chemistry

 

