Cancer, redefined

July 3, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 27
The first approval of a tissue-agnostic treatment signals change in how oncology drugs are tested and used
Researchers analyze the odors wafting off drinking water to help make it stink-free
Fireworks have thrilled crowds for centuries; now science is working to make their fallout more environmentally friendly
Biotechnology has moved on from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, creating new opportunities for chemists
With the help of chemical makers, U.S. energy companies are reducing the cost of extracting oil from the ground
Neolignan molecule could help prolong menthol’s icy effect
A six-year comparison of organic versus conventional onions shows higher levels of phytochemicals thought to promote health