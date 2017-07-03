Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chevron Phillips Chemical has named Mark Lashier, currently its executive vice president of commercial operations, as its next CEO, effective Aug. 1. He replaces Peter Cella, who is retiring after leading the firm for more than six years, during which it embarked on a $6 billion expansion program in Texas.

Agrium and PotashCorp have chosen Nutrien as the name of their planned combined firm. The Canadian fertilizer giants hope to complete the merger in August.

Frutarom Industries has purchased 80% of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio for $33 million. SDFLC, a Brazilian maker of flavors for ice creams and desserts, has annual sales of about $22 million.

DuPont Pioneer has obtained exclusive rights to the CRISPR/Cas patent portfolio of ERS Genomics covering all agricultural uses and applications in plants. ERS was cofounded by CRISPR coinventor Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Mitoconix Bio has raised $20 million in a series A financing round. Founded last year in Israel, Mitoconix is developing MTC-1203, a therapeutic peptide that treats neurodegenerative diseases by inhibiting excessive mitochondrial division.

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend about $44 million to double rare-earth magnet capacity at its plant in northern Vietnam. Shin-Etsu built the plant in 2012 after a surge in the price of rare earths stemming from export restrictions by China, the world’s largest rare earths producer.

Merck KGaA will add its chemical products to Elsevier’s Reaxys chemistry database. The deal adds data on 43,000 Merck life sciences chemicals to the store of more than 100 million organic, inorganic, and organo­metallic compounds in Reaxys.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has chosen Patheon to produce eravacycline, a fluorocycline antibiotic it is developing for multi-drug-resistant infections. Patheon will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient at its plants in Greenville, N.C., and Ferentino, Italy.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Melinta will acquire antibiotics developer Tetraphase
Dr. Reddy’s picks up Teva portfolio
Platform Makes Second Purchase In Agchems

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE