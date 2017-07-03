Corrections

June 19, page 16: The news story “A boost for biosimilar drugs” incorrectly stated that the drug Zarxio helps boost red blood cells in patients with cancer. It helps boost white blood cells.
June 26, page 5: The news story “Polymer captures drinking water contaminant” incorrectly stated the percentage of perfluorooctanoic acid removed from water by the material. It removes more than 99%, not 93%.
