Dow, 1QBit join for quantum computing

Dow Chemical and the quantum computing software developer 1QB Information Technologies will collaborate on devising computing tools for the materials science and chemical sectors. The partnership will align Dow’s experimental design expertise with 1QBit’s computational know-how, including machine learning, to craft software usable with any research hardware. Earlier this year, Dow rival BASF announced it will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to develop a supercomputer for industrial chemical research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter