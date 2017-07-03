Dow, DuPont will review coming split

Responding to critics who say the planned split of DowDuPont into three companies isn’t optimal, the boards of Dow Chemical and DuPont have engaged McKinsey & Co. to help them review it. Dow and DuPont have received all major antitrust clearances for their merger and expect to close it in August. The split into agriculture, materials, and specialties companies is planned for 18 months later. “If the results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in the portfolio, it will be pursued,” says Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont.
