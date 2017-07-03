Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Few postdocs have access to family leave

by Andrea Widener
July 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Postdoctoral scholars who are also parents face an uphill battle to remain engaged in academia, according to a new survey from the National Postdoctoral Association and the University of Californias Hastings College of the Law. In previous decades, postdocs might have postponed having children until after they completed their studies. With the average postdoc position now lasting four to five years, many don’t want to wait to have families because of fertility concerns, the study shows. But postdocs often fall into a gray zone where they do not get the benefits available to full-time employees. Most institutions—53%—reported that they do not provide paid maternity leave to postdocs, the study shows, and some don’t provide access to unpaid time off. Sixty percent of postdoc parents didn’t ask for time off because they feared professional repercussions. Of those who did, 20% reported that pregnancy negatively impacted their academic appointments, a figure which includes some who were fired or quit. The issue disproportionately affects women, but men were also negatively affected by the lack of paternity leave, both paid and unpaid, the survey shows.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE