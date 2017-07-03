Grace signs deal for fluorine chemistry

W.R. Grace has signed an agreement to use fluoroalkylation technology from Valliscor to produce fluorinated intermediates at its Albany, Ore., plant for pharmaceutical, electronic, and other applications. In addition, Grace may scale up fluorinated intermediates produced by Valliscor in smaller amounts. Grace says the deal will create “a strong U.S.-based source for the manufacture of fluorinated intermediates.” Based in Corvallis, Ore., Valliscor was cofounded by Oregon State University chemistry professor Rich G. Carter in 2012.
