Japanese firms agree to link for R&D

Four Japanese chemical companies will collaborate with Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science on polymer research. Whereas Japanese companies often collaborate with public agencies, this agreement is notable because the firms have also agreed to work with each other. The four—Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical—will conduct research with NIMS on lighter and stronger polymers for vehicles and aircraft; textiles that can absorb heat, light, vibration, or sound; and polymers that can control gas or ion permeability.
