Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Microfluidic ‘guillotine’ slices cells in half

Rapid cutting enables study of wound healing in individual cells

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
A microfluidic “guillotine” slices a single Stentor coeruleus cell in half as it flows past the blade.
A series of five images showing an individual cell being sliced by a plastic blade in a microfluidic device.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
A microfluidic “guillotine” slices a single Stentor coeruleus cell in half as it flows past the blade.

The process of repairing wounds to individual cells isn’t well understood. What’s needed to improve that understanding is a method that can quickly damage many cells in a controlled way. To do this, Sindy K. Y. Tang of Stanford University and coworkers designed a microfluidic “guillotine” that slices single-cell organisms in half as they squeeze past a plastic blade (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2017, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1705059114). The researchers have tested the knifelike device on individual cells of the protozoan Stentor coeruleus, which are typically 100 to 200 µm wide but can stretch up to 1 mm. At slow flow rates, the knife tip cuts each cell into two approximately equal pieces, which are shunted into separate channels. Many of these cell pieces survive and regenerate within 24 to 48 hours. At higher flow rates, the knife ruptures the cell into multiple pieces, spilling the cell’s contents. Fewer of these cells survive. In both flow regimes, bits of cell membranes stick to the knife and clog up the device. The researchers find that encapsulating each cell in a water droplet cleans away the debris and increases the throughput. They were able to cut the cells at a rate of 64 cells per minute, which is more than 200 times as fast as manually cutting with a handheld needle. Such rapid wounding makes it possible to study cohorts of cells at the same stage of the repair process.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE