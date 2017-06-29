Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nutmeg compound is cooler than menthol

Neolignan molecule could help prolong menthol’s icy effect

by Deirdre Lockwood
June 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Photograph of nutmeg seeds and ground nutmeg.
Credit: Shutterstock

Rinsing with menthol-flavored mouthwash causes a tingly, cooling sensation because the compound triggers a cold-sensitive ion channel in sensory neurons. Now scientists have found a compound that is even more chilling. Isolated from nutmeg, the chemical is the most potent activator of the cooling channel yet found in nature (ACS Med. Chem. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsmedchemlett.7b00104).

l-Menthol, which comes from mint, is the king of naturally derived cooling compounds and is added to products such as cough drops and cosmetics. But menthol has some shortcomings: At low concentrations, its effect can be weak and short-lived, and bumping up its concentrations too high can cause irritation.

To find other cooling agents from natural sources, Tomohiro Shirai and colleagues at Kao Corp. screened extracts of various botanicals and spices for the ability to activate the cold-sensitive ion channel, called transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8). After many years of searching, the researchers eventually isolated a compound in nutmeg that binds to and activates TRPM8.

The compound—part of a class of plant molecules known as neolignans—is about 30 times as potent as l-menthol and almost as potent as icilin, a synthetic cooling agent. The nutmeg compound binds TRPM8 at a different site than menthol does, meaning it could complement menthol’s effects if the two were combined in a product.

In a mouthwashing test, the researchers rinsed their mouths with a solution of the new compound for 30 seconds and rated its cooling effect over the course of half an hour. The nutmeg compound took five minutes to reach menthol’s initial level of cooling, but the cooling lasted for 30 minutes, compared with 10 minutes for menthol.

The compound has a long way to go before it could be considered marketable, however, says John C. Leffingwell, president of the flavor and fragrance consulting firm Leffingwell & Associates. Because of the small amounts found in nutmeg, this compound would need to be synthesized at a low enough cost to be mass-produced for the consumer market and pass tests for toxicity and taste.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chili pepper compound made to self-destruct
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This chili pepper compound will self-destruct
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nutmeg compound is even cooler than menthol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE