Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Tropylium cation now serves as an organocatalyst

Delocalized seven-carbon ring system facilitates metal-free batch and flow acetalization reactions

July 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The tropylium ion is a curious seven-membered aromatic ring (C7H7+) used in organic synthesis and as a ligand for metal complexes. Chemists led by T. Vinh Nguyen of the University of New South Wales Sydney have shown for the first time that tropylium salts can act as organic Lewis acid catalysts (Green Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1039/c7gc01519d). Carbonyl compounds used in multistep reactions are often temporarily functionalized via acetalization reactions to mask their reactivity. This protection step typically relies on a metal salt Lewis acid catalyst. But residual metal can pose problems in purifying pharmaceutical products, leading to excessive use of solvents and generating waste. Organocatalysts that avoid metals are often a greener option. Building on their prior research on tropylium chemistry, Nguyen and coworkers reasoned that the carbocation with one positive charge delocalized over the conjugated seven-membered ring could serve as a “soft Lewis catalyst” for protective acetalizations of aldehydes with alcohols and esters. The team also tested the method in a flow reactor system to save time and facilitate catalyst recycling, further reducing the environmental impact of the reaction. “This is one of the most interesting papers I have read in a long time,” says James H. Davis Jr. of the University of South Alabama, who studies ionic liquids and molecular salts. “I find the simplicity of the catalyst and its broad, metal-free scope of activity especially exciting.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frustrated Catalyst Activates C–H Bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-Two Punch For Diaryl Iodide Reagents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbenes Take On A New Dimension

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE